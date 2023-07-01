Actor Ajaz Khan, best known for the Ram Gopal Varma film Rakta Charitra 2, was detained by Narcotics Control Bureau and subsequently arrested at the Mumbai airport in relation to a drug case in 2021. NCB which found 31 tablets of Alprazolam, having a total weight of 4.5 grams with him.

Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night.

After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said.

A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case. He was granted bail two years later in 2023.

And in an interview with Times Of India, he opened up on a lot of things.

Missing son’s growing-up years

One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don’t want to say anything about the person who made the case against me and the world is witnessing what’s happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months and I missed out on work and my son’s growing-up years.

Going through anxiety and depression

One toilet was used by 400 people. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son.

Meeting Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra

I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail. You wouldn’t want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn’t want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.