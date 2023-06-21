In a new update in the Aryan Khan drugs case that happened in 2021, the Central Bureau of Investigation could be recording the statements of Aryan along with actor Shah Rukh Khan, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

“We will soon record the statements of Aryan Khan, who was arrested by NCB, and Shah Rukh Khan, from whom ₹25 crore was demanded, by the accused Kiran Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza at the behest of Wankhede. Recording their statements is necessary to get to the bottom of the conspiracy,” an anonymous official said in a statement.

The CBI had summoned Sameer Wankhede back in May for questioning in Mumbai in connection with alleged demand of Rs 25 crore from the ‘Pathaan‘ actor for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, but Wankhede did not appear before the agency’s team.

FIR by Central Bureau of Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a FIR against Sameer Wankhede, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh who has since been dismissed from service, NCB’s Intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan, and two private citizens, KP Gosavi and Sanville Adrian D’Souza. The FIR states, “The independent witness KP Gosavi was allowed to be present in the company of accused persons and even allowed to come to the NCB office which is against the norms.”

It adds, “In this manner KP Gosavi clicked selfies and recorded the voice note of an accused. It was this position that allowed KP Gosavi and his aide Sanvile D’Souza amongst others to enter into the conspiracy to extort an amount of Rs. 25 crore from the family of the alleged ‘accused’ Aryan Khan.”

Wankhede claimed that he and his wife had been receiving threats. “My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security,” Wankhede told ANI.

