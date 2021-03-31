Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan arrested by NCB in connection to a drugs case
Ajaz Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night.
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan in connection with a drugs case, a senior NCB official said on Wednesday.
Khan was initially detained by the NCB Mumbai zonal unit on Tuesday after he landed at the city airport, he said.
Khan's name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata, he said.
Accordingly, Khan was questioned by the NCB at its office in south Mumbai and his statement was recorded late Tuesday night.
After examining his role in the crime, he was placed under arrest, the official said
A team led by NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede also conducted searches at Andheri and Lokhandwala areas along with Khan in connection with the case.
Khan was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office.
While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. Khan landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
