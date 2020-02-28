Ajay Devgn to play lead in Hindi remake of Karthi's Tamil blockbuster Kaithi; film to release on 12 February, 2021

Ajay Devgn has been nabbed to play the lead in the official Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi.

Produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms (ADF), Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures, the film is slated to release on 12 February, 2021.

The original action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara. Kaithi focuses on the journey of Dilli, an ex-convict, whose plans of meeting his daughter are thwarted when an inspector conducts a drug raid.

While it was announced last year the Tamil blockbuster will be remade in Hindi, the makers did not reveal the lead actor for the Hindi remake at the time.

On the other hand, Devgn has three releases lined up for 2020 — Amit Sharma's directorial Maidaan, a sports biopic based on the life of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chanakya. He will also be seen in a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated RRR.

Ajay essays the role of Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. It revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War, where Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the war, which remained operational despite heavy bombing from Pakistan. He had convinced 300 women from the nearby village to rebuild the air-strip so that the Air Force officers could land safely.

In Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya, the actor will essay the role of the eponymous thinker. Chanakya is often regarded as one of ancient India's (tentatively 4th Century BCE) greatest teachers, strategists, and political administrators. He was also the royal adviser to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta Maurya. He has also authored the often-considered Bible of political administration, titled Arthashastra.

