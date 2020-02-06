Thappad, Maidaan, White Stork, Kaithi Hindi remake: All first look posters, project announcements this week

With a bevy of official posters, trailers, and movie announcements flooding our social media timelines, it may get tough at times to keep a tab on your most-anticipated shows and movies.

Hence, we have scanned the internet to compile a comprehensive list of all announcements and first look posters that released this week.

Thappad

Arriving a day after the first look poster of Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu, the first look poster from Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad captures Taapsee moments after she has been slapped. With her eyes shut tight and a wrinkled forehead, the impact of the slap is evident from her expression. Thappad seems to investigate the systemic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Also starring Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza, the film is slated to release on 28 February, a week ahead of the International Women's Day weekend. Maidaan

“Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai” #Maidaan @pillumani @gajrajrao #BoneyKapoor @iamitrsharma @freshlimefilms @saiwyn @rudyrudranil @writish1 @joysengupta04 @skyflierindian @saregama_official @zeestudiosofficial @zeestudiosintl #BayViewProjects @maidaanofficial

The makers of Maidaan unveiled lead actor Ajay Devgn's first look as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim on 30 January, a few days after the release of the first poster of the film. The first poster focuses only on the muddied legs of the players, who are standing drenched on the football ground.

Maidaan is a biographical drama on Rahim, who coached India to victory at the Asian Games in 1951 and in 1962. He also served as the manager of the Indian football team from 1950 till 1963.

The film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho!-fame. National Award-winning actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Devgn. The film is now scheduled to release on 11 December.

Hawa Singh

Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the biopic on Hawa Singh, known as the father of Indian boxing, featuring actor Sooraj Pancholi. Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by Prakash Nambiar. It will be produced by Sam S Fernandes and Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha. The poster shows a beefed up Sooraj, guzzling a glass of lassi in a boxing ring. Kamyaab

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday announced it will co-produce Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab, in collaboration with Drishyam Films. It also released the first poster from the film, which shows Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in wigs, tailored suits, and sunglasses. The flick will be a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema. The film is slated to hit theatres on 6 March.

Kaithi Hindi remake

A Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi is being developed by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. The action thriller, starring actor Karthi in the lead, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagara. No director and actor have been finalised for the Hindi version yet.

White Stork

Tom Hiddleston is set to lead political thriller White Stork on Netflix. The Marvel star (who plays Loki) will front the 10-part political series, which will be produced by Eleven, the banner behind Sex Education series.

Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.

Hamilton

Disney is set to release the big-screen adaptation of award-winning stage musical Hamilton with its original Broadway cast. Based on a book by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

The film, slated to release on 15 October, 2021, is directed by Thomas Kail, and produced by Jeffrey Seller.

With inputs from Press Trust of India.

