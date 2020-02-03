Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan to now release on 11 December; new character poster released

A new character poster of Ajay Devgn from upcoming sports drama Maidaan is out. Devgn, who will play a sports coach in the film, stands tall and determined in the new still.

Along with the poster, the makers have also announced a new release date for the film. Maidaan was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on 27 November but has now pushed its release date to 11 December.

Check out the new look here

#AjayDevgn's #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. pic.twitter.com/sxWDN8NKYL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the film is being directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho! fame. National Award-winning actor Priyamani stars as the female lead opposite Devgn. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Priyamani most recently featured alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon original The Family Man. She will next step into the shoes of Sasikala in the J Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has been on a money-minting spree. The film has crossed the Rs 250 milestone within 25 days of its theatrical release.

Maidaan is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah have been credited for screenplay and dialogues, respectively.

The film is scheduled to be released on 27 November.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 15:11:59 IST