Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday; actors will reunite after seven years

Mayday, expected to go on the floors by December, will see Ajay Devgn in the role of a pilot.

Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming film titled Mayday. The duo, who have worked in films Major Saab, Khakee and Satyagraha, will be reuniting onscreen after seven years.

BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film... Remaining cast under finalisation... Produced and directed by #AjayDevgn... Starts this Dec in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/N8vhHt1cnW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2020

Devgn’s who is producing the film, under his banner Ajay Devgn Films, will be playing the role of a pilot in the film. The details of Bachchan’s character has not been revealed yet.

Devgn has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B, writes The Indian Express.

According to DNA, the film will go on floors in December after Devgn finishes work on his upcoming film Bhuj. Bachchan on the other hand is currently shooting for quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Meanwhile, Bachchan who was last in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rami Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline.

Devgn was last seen in historical epic Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring his wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming films are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and RRR.