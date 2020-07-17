Bhuj: The Pride of India — Sonakshi Sinha's first look poster unveiled from Ajay Devgn's period film

In Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha will essay Senderben Jetha Madharpaya, who led 299 women to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sonakshi Sinha has unveiled her first look from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The poster shows the actress sporting the look of a Gujarati woman with several tattoos inked across her neck.

The actress shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonakshi will essay the role of Senderben Jetha Madharpaya, who led 299 women to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The report adds that based on the true story, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war film also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. The film has been written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Devgn will essay the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The actor had, in a tweet last year, revealed that Karnik had guided 300 women from nearby villages to reconstruct a wrecked Indian Air Force air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could safely land.

1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019

Devgn had recently shared his and Sanjay Dutt's looks from the film as well.

