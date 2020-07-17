Bhuj: The Pride of India — Sonakshi Sinha's first look poster unveiled from Ajay Devgn's period film
In Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha will essay Senderben Jetha Madharpaya, who led 299 women to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Sonakshi Sinha has unveiled her first look from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The poster shows the actress sporting the look of a Gujarati woman with several tattoos inked across her neck.
The actress shared the poster of the film on her Instagram account.
Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP! @ajaydevgn @duttsanjay @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @pranitha.insta @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sonakshi will essay the role of Senderben Jetha Madharpaya, who led 299 women to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The report adds that based on the true story, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war film also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. The film has been written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Devgn will essay the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. The actor had, in a tweet last year, revealed that Karnik had guided 300 women from nearby villages to reconstruct a wrecked Indian Air Force air-strip during the war so that Air Force officers could safely land.
1971. Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik & team. 300 Brave Women. Reconstruction of a wrecked Indian Air Force airstrip. 'Bhuj- The Pride Of India' pic.twitter.com/HZYxPOn0Du — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2019
Devgn had recently shared his and Sanjay Dutt's looks from the film as well.
The untold story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and the brave women of Bhuj is coming to your homes with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex soon! Popcorn taiyaar rakho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @duttsanjay @aslisona @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride
Here is the first look of Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India! #SanjayDuttinBhuj Taiyaar raho doston, aa raha hai Bhuj: The Pride of India jald hi. First Day First Show Ki Home Delivery on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @duttsanjay @aslisona @ammyvirk @norafatehi @sharadkelkar @abhishekdudhai6 @bhushankumar @tseriesfilms @ginnykhanuja @vajirs @kumarmangatpathak #celebratingthevictory #WeSaluteIndianSoldiers #OurSoldiersAreTheBest #OurSoldiersOurPride A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on
