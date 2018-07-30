Fanney Khan song Tere Jaisa Tu Hai shows Anil Kapoor trying to understand his daughter's musical ambitions

The song 'Tere Jaisa Tu Hai' is the latest addition to the OST of Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan. The song features Kapoor along with his on-screen daughter, who is in the midst of a mood swing: from adolescent angst to a desire of making it on her own.

It is known from the trailer that in the film that Kapoor plays a lower-middle class man who drives a taxi in Mumbai to support the needs of his family of three — including his wife (played by Divya Dutta) and daughter. Kapoor, an aspiring musician himself, wants to make his daughter the next Lata Mangeshkar (also the reason why he names his daughter Lata). But the daughter wants to carve out a niche of her own — her own style of singing, her own voice quality. At the same time, she is often seen struggling with the humiliation of being over-weight; this adds another layer to the film's narrative.

Sung by National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur and composed by Amit Trivedi, 'Tere Jaisa Tu Hai' is a soulful track and is reminiscent of the composers' tracks from the 2017 film Secret Superstar that introduced singer Meghna Mishra to Bollywood. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song takes you into the same zone as 'Nachdi Phira' and 'Meri Pyaari Ammi' from Secret Superstar.

Fanney Khan is based on the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous. Debutant director Atul Manjrekar's musical drama is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network and T-Series. It is slated to release on 3 August.

Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 14:26 PM