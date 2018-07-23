Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to return on screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has confirmed that she and her husband Abhishek Bachchan have been approached to star in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Previous reports had said that the duo had turned down the script of the film.

However, according to DNA, the news of the two actors reuniting onscreen has been confirmed. Gulab Jamun will be produced by Kashyap and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

In 2017, when asked about the project, the 43-year-old actress said in a FaceTime video interview from Cannes, "We have been approached for Gulab Jamun and they have narrated us the script." She had neither denied nor confirmed whether the star couple will be doing the film or not.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have worked in films like Guru, Dhoom 2 and the last film they were seen together in was Raavan, which released in 2010.

The actress, who last starred in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has an upcoming release with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Fanney Khan. She will be seen as a pop star named Baby Singh. A song featuring her titled 'Mohabbat' , choreographed by American choreographer Frank Gatson Jr, who has also worked with Beyonce was recently released. Fanney Khan is going to hit cinemas on 3 August.

Meanwhile, Bachchan will be seen in Kashyap's Manmarziyan opposite Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 12:43 PM