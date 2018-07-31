You are here:

Newton wins Best Film, Rima Das's Village Rockstars bags two awards at 3rd BRICS Film Festival

Durban: Amit Masurkar's Newton won the Best Film and Rima Das's Village Rockstars bagged two awards at the third edition of the BRICS Film Festival here.

The Best Actress honour went to Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars, which got a Special Jury Award, Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The festival screened four Indian Films - Newton and Village Rockstars in the competition section, and Sandeep Pampally's Sinjar and Jayara's Bhanayakam in the non-competition section.

BRICS Film Festival took place in Durban along with the International Durban Film Festival from 22-27 July.

The last day of the festival was celebrated as India Country Day, followed by the awards and closing ceremony.

The film gala is aimed at celebrating world-class film productions from the BRICS nations with the objective of inspiring more collaboration from these nations.

Newton, which features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Raghubir Yadav in lead roles won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. It was also India's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

Village Rockstars premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and also won Best Feature Film Swarna Kamal award at the 65th National Film Awards.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 10:35 AM