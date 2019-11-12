Ahead of Ford vs Ferrari release in India, CBFC reportedly blurs out alcohol bottles from scene in film

The Central Board of Film Certification has asked for glasses of alcohol to be blurred from the theatrical release of the upcoming film Ford v Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale in lead roles, writes Hindustan Times as reported by Huffpost India. The report suggests that shots and sequences of alcohol bottles and glasses, both in forefront and background, have been blurred, as per few stills doing the rounds online. It also adds that in another sequence of the film, the word, 's*n of a b*tch’ has completely been muted out.

Hindustan Times adds that the report quoted a studio source as saying, “We know we’ve to blur out the bottles because they carry brand name and CBFC guidelines do not allow that. But a mere glass being blurred out is something I’m hearing for the first time.” The source added, “You know the committee is going to send the print back with such cuts. Can’t do much about it. It’s frustrating.”

Directed by James Mangold, the film had its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival with critics lauding the cast, which also consists of Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts, and Jon Bernthal.

Ford vs Ferrari is based on the true story a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

The film, based on the endurance race, has been in the works at 20th Century Fox for a while and was initially supposed to star Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, that casting did not materialise.

Ford vs Ferrari is slated to release on 15 November in India.

Updated Date: Nov 12, 2019 18:53:14 IST