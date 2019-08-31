Ford Vs Ferrari reaction round-up: Twitter lauds Christian Bale, Matt Damon; says film is 'pure excellence'

The Telluride Film Festival premiered Ford Vs Ferrari this year and it seems, critics and fans have been equally pumped about the new film. The film, helmed by Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold, is based on the true story a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

The cast comprises Academy Award-winning actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon, along with Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts, and Jon Bernthal.

Check out the best reactions to the film

FORD V FERRARI is pure excellence. Classic, robust filmmaking. Emotional in hard-earned ways. I’ll watch it over and over again forever. It’s @mang0ld’s finest hour and a hell of a way to start Telluride this year. — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) August 30, 2019

So incredibly excited about this year’s Telluride lineup! Uncut Gems, Parasite, First Cow, Waves, Judy, Motherless Brooklyn, Agnes by Varda, Marriage Story... 😱🙌🏻❤️ https://t.co/tUMy9qVmo0 — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) August 29, 2019

FORD V FERRARI: #Telluride begins with a real winner! A fascinating, gripping, visceral adrenaline rush, but also a rousing, heartfelt & moving film about passion, loyalty & friendship! #MattDamon & #ChristianBale are sensational! It’s “The Right Stuff” on wheels! #FordVFerarri pic.twitter.com/nDjGk2yRnH — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) August 30, 2019

If Fox can convince the stars of its car racing thriller — and Oscar voters — that Bale is actually a supporting actor in the film, then he could be a contender. https://t.co/DSp9EHqYRR — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 31, 2019

saw and loved Ford v Ferrari, a story I already knew well that still felt gripping and tense. visceral, poignant, beautiful to look at. Christian Bale's performance is (unsurprisingly) exceptional. I don't think I've ever seen racing look - or sound - so good in a movie before. — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) August 31, 2019

Telluride: Fest opener FORD V. FERRARI is a long, intense, well-acted thriller. Bale, to me, is the standout, but Damon is also great, as always. Good cinematography/score, too. Not sure it’s in the Academy’s lane — more on that in a bit — but I’d imagine it will make money. — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) August 30, 2019

