After Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin shares first look from Looop Lapeta, introduces his character as Satya

'So excited for you guys to meet Satya, the irreverent, lovable 'jholer' your mom warned you about,' Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote, sharing the first look of his character.

FP Trending February 09, 2021 11:36:50 IST
Tahir Raj Bhasin has shared the first look from his upcoming film Looop Lapeta on social media. The actor took to Twitter to share the image. In the image, the actor can be seen sporting a green bandana and shades and has a bag flung across his shoulders.

Check it out here

Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run. The film has been produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari. Looop Lapeta has been directed by Aakash Bhatia.

A few days back Taapsee Pannu shared the first look from the film. In the still, Pannu can be seen sitting inside a dingy bathroom, sporting a green t-shirt, black shorts and sports shoes.

In an earlier interaction, Pannu had described her character Savi as quirky. The actor had added that she loved the fact how an iconic film like Run Lola Run has been adapted for the Indian milieu without losing its edge.

Pannu will also be seen in Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dilruba and a supernatural thriller by Anurag Kashyap. The actor will also star in Shabaash Mithu, an upcoming biopic on the captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj.

Updated Date: February 09, 2021 11:38:31 IST

