After Super 30, Hrithik Roshan reportedly in talks to headline four new projects, including Satte Pe Satta remake, Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan, who made a return to cinema with Vikas Bahl's Super 30 after a hiatus of two years, is basking in the success of the latest release. The film is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students to ace entrance exams of the coveted Indian Institute Technology (IIT) institutes. The film rightly appealed to the masses, even crossing the Rs.100 crore box-office milestone and was also declared tax-free in the states of Maharashta, Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

With this major feat in tow, Mid-day reports that Hrithik is apparently in talks to front as many as four films which will be announced in September. The projects include Farah Khan-directed Satte Pe Satta remake and father Rakesh Roshan's superhero franchise Krrish 4. However, Krrish 4 is still at the scripting stage and will go on floors in September 2020.

A source revealed to Mid-day, "Even before Super 30 released, Farah had initiated talks with Hrithik about the Satte Pe Satta remake. While Hrithik has already opened up about being part of it, he will soon sign on the dotted line. Currently negotiating with Rajesh Vasani of a movie marketing firm regarding the 1982 film's rights, Farah and producer Rohit Shetty are optimistic about the turn of events, and are hoping to roll with the redux version in December."

The report further adds that Hrithik is also approached to be a part of Tamil hit Veeram remake. Producer Sajid Nadidwala, who bankrolled Super 30, has already signed the actor for yet another film.

Hrithik will be next seen in Yash Raj Films' upcoming action-packed film, War. Also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the teaser charts the rivalry between the two male leads. War is supposed to hit screens on 2 October.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 10:20:42 IST