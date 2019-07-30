You are here:

Super 30 declared tax- free in Maharashtra; Hrithik Roshan thanks Devendra Fadnavis for the 'honour'

FP Staff

Jul 30, 2019 20:25:01 IST

After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was on Wednesday declared tax free in Maharashtra by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Super 30 declared tax- free in Maharashtra; Hrithik Roshan thanks Devendra Fadnavis for the honour

Still from Super 30 trailer. YouTube screengrab

Hrithik took to Twitter to thank the CM, saying "it gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour."

The Vikas Bahl-directed movie is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar who runs coaching classes for IIT-JEE aspirants. Kumar went from tutoring rich children in a top coaching center to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

The decision came after the famed mathematician Anand Kumar met the Maharashtra CM. He then took to Twitter to announce the decision. He said Fadnavis congratulated him during a formal meeting, thanking him from "the core of his heart."

The film which opened to mixed reviews has performed remarkably well in its first two weeks and continued its winning streak at the box office by crossing Rs 125 cr in its third week.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 20:25:01 IST

tags: Anand Kumar , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Devendra Fadnavis , Hrithik Roshan , Super 30 , Vikas Bahl

also see

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 cr in opening week

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 cr in opening week

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama surpasses Rs 100 cr mark in 10 days

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama surpasses Rs 100 cr mark in 10 days

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama makes Rs 113.71 cr in 14 days

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama makes Rs 113.71 cr in 14 days