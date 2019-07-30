Super 30 declared tax- free in Maharashtra; Hrithik Roshan thanks Devendra Fadnavis for the 'honour'

After securing tax-free status in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was on Wednesday declared tax free in Maharashtra by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Hrithik took to Twitter to thank the CM, saying "it gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour."

It felt very good when Maharashtra CM Hon’ble @Dev_Fadnavis congratulated me for the film ‘Super 30’ during a formal meeting. The best thing was that he declared the film tax free. Thank you from the core of my heart. @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @Shibasishsarkar#super30film pic.twitter.com/vT1jivUf0Y — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 30, 2019

With utmost gratitude, I would like to thank Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji @Dev_Fadnavis for not just appreciating our film Super 30 but also declaring the film Tax Free in Maharashtra. It gives me immense happiness and fills me with pride to be bestowed with this honour🙏🏻 https://t.co/X6pq0qfRAP pic.twitter.com/V7I1Ru2XGd — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 30, 2019

The Vikas Bahl-directed movie is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar who runs coaching classes for IIT-JEE aspirants. Kumar went from tutoring rich children in a top coaching center to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

The decision came after the famed mathematician Anand Kumar met the Maharashtra CM. He then took to Twitter to announce the decision. He said Fadnavis congratulated him during a formal meeting, thanking him from "the core of his heart."

The film which opened to mixed reviews has performed remarkably well in its first two weeks and continued its winning streak at the box office by crossing Rs 125 cr in its third week.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 20:25:01 IST