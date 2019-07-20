Super 30: After Bihar and Rajasthan, Hrithik Roshan's social drama made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared Hrithik Roshan's social drama Super 30 tax-free in the state, according to Asian News International. The news comes shortly after Anand Kumar, who has inspired the film's story, met with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh government makes movie 'Super 30' tax-free in the state pic.twitter.com/qKEtAVFjGU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

Kumar thanked Adityanath on Twitter.

Honourable Yogi Adityanath ji @CMOfficeUP many thanks from the core of my heart. I will always remember and so will the young generation the way you honoured us and made ‘Super 30’ film tax free in UP.@iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30 pic.twitter.com/KuDLIwR7bM — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) July 20, 2019

People were able to purchase tax-free tickets to the film from 16 July in Bihar and 18 July in Rajasthan. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination."

However, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was criticised for the decision at a time when the state has been hit by heavy floods, writes NDTV. Modi defended himself at a public event and said, "If a film is made on Bihar, and if this film has helped bring pride and honour to Bihar, it would be a disservice to its makers and artistes if we do not watch it."

Kumar taught underprivileged children to crack the IIT-JEE entrance. It also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which was released on 12 July, opened to mixed reviews but performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office. Currently in its second week, Super 30 is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 15:24:51 IST