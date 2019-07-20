You are here:

Super 30: After Bihar and Rajasthan, Hrithik Roshan's social drama made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

FP Staff

Jul 20, 2019 15:24:51 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared Hrithik Roshan's social drama Super 30 tax-free in the state, according to Asian News International. The news comes shortly after Anand Kumar, who has inspired the film's story, met with chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30

Kumar thanked Adityanath on Twitter.

People were able to purchase tax-free tickets to the film from 16 July in Bihar and 18 July in Rajasthan. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination."

However, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was criticised for the decision at a time when the state has been hit by heavy floods, writes NDTV.  Modi defended himself at a public event and said, "If a film is made on Bihar, and if this film has helped bring pride and honour to Bihar, it would be a disservice to its makers and artistes if we do not watch it."

Kumar taught underprivileged children to crack the IIT-JEE entrance. It also aims to throw light on the toxic culture of educational coaching centres, which often favour students from better financial backgrounds.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

The film, which was released on 12 July, opened to mixed reviews but performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office. Currently in its second week, Super 30 is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 15:24:51 IST

