Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's social drama surpasses Rs 100 cr mark in 10 days

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based educationist and mathematician Anand Kumar, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. On the 10th day of release, Super 30 clinched 11.68 crore (on Sunday), pushing its total earnings to Rs 100.58 crore.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film has been performing consistently well at the box office ever since its release on 12 July.

According to trade analysts, the film has seen maximum footfalls in Mumbai and Delhi, followed by Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal.

Here are the latest box office figures for Super 30

#Super30 crosses ₹ 💯 cr... Grabs a major chunk of market share, despite local and #Hollywood movies proving tough competitors... Biz multiplied rapidly on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr. Total: ₹ 100.58 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 24.73 cr Total: ₹ 100.58 cr India biz.#Super30 growth in biz... Week 2... Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 89.14% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 36.93 % India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

#Super30 contribution from several circuits...

⭐️ Mumbai: ₹ 31.49 cr

⭐️ DelhiUP: ₹ 20.66 cr

⭐️ Punjab: ₹ 8.77 cr

⭐️ Rajasthan: ₹ 4.63 cr

⭐️ Bihar: ₹ 3.59 cr

⭐️ West Bengal: ₹ 5.85 cr

⭐️ Nizam: ₹ 5.32 cr

⭐️ CI: ₹ 3.82 cr

⭐️ CP: ₹ 4.75 cr

Total till [Sunday] 21 July 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

Despite facing competition from Disney's live-action version of The Lion King, Super 30 witnessed a staggering growth of 89.14% in earnings from Friday (19 July) to Saturday.

Super 30 marks Roshan's return to films after a gap of two years. Besides Roshan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and the now-dissolved Phantom Films.

Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had declared the film tax-free in the state. Following the announcement, Roshan had met with Modi as well as Kumar in Patna. At a press conference the actor said to Press Trust of India, "The journey of Super 30 has been a long one. I consider myself lucky to have known, in the process, Anand sir. I got the opportunity to visit this city on the day of Guru Poornima and I have sought the blessings of Anand sir after touching his feet."

Super 30 was also made tax-free in Rajasthan on 18 July (Thursday), with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot calling it an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination."

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 16:31:07 IST