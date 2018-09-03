Tiger Shroff to kick off Siddharth Anand film on 5 September; Hrithik Roshan will join shoot in October

Siddharth Anand's next film which features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff went on floors on 17 August. The yet untitled movie will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

As reported earlier, the film will feature Shroff and Roshan against each other. Hrithik will play the role of Tiger's Guru (teacher).

New reports in DNA state that both Roshan and Shroff will begin shoot for their respective schedules in the film. Tiger is set to begin his portions by 5 September, which involve the actor's entry into the film. The action-heavy sequence had the Baaghi actor training rigorously for the past two months.

Director Siddharth added that Roshan's schedule for the film begins in October in Italy. “Hrithik will begin with a romantic song sequence with Vaani. We will then shoot an intense action scene with Tiger and him,” he explained.

The project will be the first collaboration between Roshan and the Befikre actress.

The film will have international action choreographers Andy R Armstrong and Mr Oh to supervise the stunts, adds the report. Explaining the reason behind the lavish arrangements, Siddharth added that both Hrithik and Tiger were the two most important faces of action films in current Bollywood and being their first collaboration, the film ought to look worthy of the audiences' expectations. "We have planned jaw-dropping stunts that haven’t been seen in India before. Both, Hrithik and Tiger, are thrilled to start shooting.” added the director.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 11:46 AM