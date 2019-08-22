After Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana backs Priyanka Chopra, calls her 'good representative of India'

After Kangana Ranaut came out in defense of her Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra, who has been at the receiving end of the Pakistan human rights ministry demanding to remove her as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace, another Bollywood actor has steeped up to support the global actress.

Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support to Priyanka and said that the actor represents India "really well" on global platforms.

"Priyanka Chopra is representing our country very well. She is not an Indian icon but a global icon. Being a daughter of an army officer she is a good representative of India," he told reporters here at the Aandhadhun celebration.

On Wednesday, in a letter addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore, Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the Bollywood actor supports the Indian government's policies on Kashmir. She further alleged that Chopra is in favour of a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan.

Mazari's letter came days after Chopra was engaged in a verbal argument at an event in the US by a Pakistani woman who accused the actor of "hypocrisy", for her reaction to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in February.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann said he is happy for the love and recognition pouring in for his 2018 crime-thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

At the 66th National Film Awards, the film won three awards - Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Ayushmann).

"The celebration is happening for all the win including National award among other things for our film. Every actor does have a bucket list of what they want, like every actor I did aspire to win a National Award as an actor I am glad I won that for Aandhadhun.

"The film is a case study, it is a genre-defying film as it a dark film with elements of humour. The best part is our film did exceptionally well globally as well."

Talking about the work pressure Ayushmann said, "More than the pressure you get encouragement to do something different and entertaining."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 18:54:36 IST