Priyanka Chopra accused of 'encouraging nuclear war' by Pakistani fan; actress claims she's just 'patriotic'

Priyanka Chopra was accused of encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan by a Pakistani woman at an event in the US. The audience member questioned the actor's role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador in the light of her 26 February tweet, where she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

In a video on social media from the Beautycon Los Angeles event, the woman asked the actress, "As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business..." To this Priyanka responded, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.

Here is the video of the exchange between Priyanka and the audience member.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

The woman, identifying herself as Ayesha Malik, also tweeted after the video of their exchange started making rounds on social media. She said that both countries were in danger because of the war, adding that the conversation reminded her of the time when she was unable to reach her family due to blackouts.

Here are the tweets.

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Many social media followers have supported Priyanka's stance and some have criticised her for the same.

Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces When you have a terrorist nation, called Pakistan, as your neighbour, who are hell-bent on bombing everything and everyone, India being the leader of the region can't sit quietly. We will always be alert. Priyanka Chopra, proud of your comments. — Harsh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@HSrivastava186) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra saying she had Pakistani friends in response to a question about the violence on the border is the equivalent of saying I have black freinds when being called out on racism — edith 💘 (@edithchellam) August 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, an extremely powerful woman who claims to be all about empowerment, trying to shut up another brown woman who’s rightfully upset AIN’T IT. I’m upset I supported her for so long. — sai (@Saisailu97) August 11, 2019

Priyanka Chopra is trending because she dared to say she was patriotic and didn't say the usual 'both sides' bilge. Because she said Jai Hind. Most Indians won't even see what she's done. Pak film stars can egg on war but she is not allowed to say Jai Hind. — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) August 12, 2019

Fuck Priyanka Chopra and her Hindu Nationalist ass. She literally adopted the narrative of being targeted as a terrorist for being a brown girl to get famous in Hollywood and is now just supporting terrorism. Fuck this dumb bitch. https://t.co/ACeMwl1PRx — zubi ahmed (@DamnZoob) August 12, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 09:42:23 IST