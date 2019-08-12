You are here:

Priyanka Chopra accused of 'encouraging nuclear war' by Pakistani fan; actress claims she's just 'patriotic'

FP Staff

Aug 12, 2019 09:34:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra was accused of encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan by a Pakistani woman at an event in the US. The audience member questioned the actor's role as a United Nations Goodwill ambassador in the light of her 26 February tweet, where she congratulated the Indian Air Force after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan.

In a video on social media from the Beautycon Los Angeles event, the woman asked the actress, "As a Goodwill Ambassador, you are encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. People like me have supported you in your business..." To this Priyanka responded, "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. "But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love," she added.

Here is the video of the exchange between Priyanka and the audience member.

The woman, identifying herself as Ayesha Malik, also tweeted after the video of their exchange started making rounds on social media. She said that both countries were in danger because of the war, adding that the conversation reminded her of the time when she was unable to reach her family due to blackouts.

Here are the tweets.

Many social media followers have supported Priyanka's stance and some have criticised her for the same.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 09:42:23 IST

tags: Balakot , beautycon , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , nuclear war , Priyanka Chopra , UN Goodwill Ambassador

also see

Parineeti Chopra addresses pay parity in Bollywood, following Priyanka's career trajectory

Parineeti Chopra addresses pay parity in Bollywood, following Priyanka's career trajectory

Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance

Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance

Bollywood art director R Verman dies aged 72 after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Bollywood art director R Verman dies aged 72 after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday