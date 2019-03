Petition filed in Pakistan seeking Priyanka Chopra's removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

A petition started in Pakistan has demanded the removal of Priyanka Chopra as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassdor, following her tweet in support of India's air strikes in Balakot, writes Hindustan Times. It states that despite holding a position of a Goodwill ambassador, the actress has 'cheered for war' by choosing to take sides.

"War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore," says the petition on Avaaz.org. Hindustan Times reports that it had already gathered 2200 signatures when it was initially filed.

Chopra was made the Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. The actress was also criticised on Twitter.

Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) February 26, 2019

Can the @UN please take back their ambassadorship from Priyanka Chopra ? Celebs who fuel wars have no reason to be talking about human rights at any forum. Someone who ‘apparently’ works for children’s rights, needs to be schooled about the impact of war on children?#SayNoToWar — fatiymah (@liya724) February 27, 2019

You are a goodwill ambassador of PEACE! I'm not even from Pakistan and I find this disgusting! You can't pick & choose where peace goes! We need peace for the whole world! @priyankachopra — DAdni (@adnikalove) February 26, 2019

@priyankachopra @UNICEF Politicians trolling people who call for peace, journalists thumping their tables for war, Bollywood actors - who only ever played soldiers but never fought a real battle - gunning for action- pathetic. People will die, people have died. Have some decency. — Imran™ (@TweetImran) February 27, 2019

Clearly! @UNICEF supporting and calling for war is not compatible with promoting and protecting children's rights, OUT! https://t.co/5FNicyWDOX — Valerie Khan (@valekhan) March 1, 2019

On 26 February, twelve days after the Pulwama attack, India had launched an anti-terror strike against a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, in which a large number of terrorists were killed by the Indian Air Force, according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 13:45:50 IST