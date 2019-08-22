Kangana Ranaut defends Priyanka Chopra in UN-Pakistan row: 'How many of us choose heart over mind everyday'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in defense of Fashion co-star Priyanka Chopra, who had in the past put out a tweet celebrating Indian army's attack on Pakistan. Priyanka had faced much flak for her tweet since the actor is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

In an interaction, Kangana said, "It's not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions. Being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can't limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day."

Priyanka was slammed by many, including Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, who among others, penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her statements.

In a letter, addressed to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, Mazari said the Bollywood actor supports the Indian government's policies on Kashmir. She further alleged that Chopra is in favour of a "nuclear war" between India and Pakistan. "Ms Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian Defence Minister. All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Ms Chopra is supposed to uphold as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace," Mazari wrote in the letter.

Earlier in August, Chopra was engaged in a verbal argument with a Pakistani woman, identified as Ayesha Malik, who accused the actor of "hypocrisy", for her reaction to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in February. Priyanka had congratulated the IAF after Indian fighter jets attacked the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)'s terrorist camp at Balakot in Pakistan in a tweet on 26 February.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 09:56:24 IST