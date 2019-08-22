After It: Chapter Two, Stephen King's horror novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon, to be adapted for screen

Steven King's 1999 psychological horror novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon is all set to get a screen adaptation. The project will be bankrolled by Roy Lee and Jon Berg of Vertigo Films, Ryan Silbert of Origin Story, and Chris Romero, the former wife of late horror filmmaker George A Romero, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m thrilled that my book is being brought to the screen, and that George’s company is involved. Chris (Romero) has worked long and hard to make this project happen,” King says in a statement, obtained by the publication.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon follows a nine-year-old, Trisha McFarland, who gets lost in the woods while hiking with her mother and brother. She wanders in the woods for nine days straight, tired, and lost. Hunger and exhaustion cause her to hallucinate, and she starts seeing visions of several people, including that of her favourite baseball player, Tom Gordon. She also starts believing that she is being stalked by an evil entity, The God of the Lost. Her ordeal becomes a test of how she is able to clinch onto her sanity and save herself from an impending death.

Originally supposed to be adapted by George Romero (of Night of the Living Dead-fame), the project was shelved after Romero's death in 2017. The film will be executive produced by Andrew Childs.

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon joins a long list of Stephen King novels that have been adapted for the silver screen. It: Chapter Two, the sequel to 2017 horror flick It, is awaiting its release on 6 September. Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer's directorial Pet Sematary has been adapted from King's 1983 bestselling novel of the same name. Apart from these, his novels The Long Walk, Doctor Sleep, In the Tall Grass will also get movie adaptations.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 12:40:37 IST