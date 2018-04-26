You are here:

The Long Walk, Stephen King's 1979 dystopian horror novel, to be adapted for the big screen

New Line Cinema is working on the movie adaptation of Stephen King's 1979 The Long Walk.

The Warner Bros division last year adapted King's It as a blockbuster film.

Written by King under the pen name Richard Bachman, The Long Walk is set in a dystopian future America where 100 teenage boys are forced to participate in an annual walking contest under strict rules. The grueling race ends when only one walker is left alive. The story is about a 16-year-old walker named Raymond Garraty and the other teens; some good, some bad, some mysterious.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, James Vanderbilt will write and produce the film for New Line Cinema.

Frank Darabont, who adapted The Walking Dead for television, had previously acquired the rights to The Long Walk.

The adaptation of Stephen King's It ended up grossing $700 million worldwide. Paramount Pictures is set to remake another classic Stephen King novel Pet Semetary, while his book The Tommyknockers is being adapted for the big screen by Universal with James Wan and Roy Lee producing.

The Long Walk writer James Vanderbilt has written action blockbusters like the Amazing Spider-Man movies and White House Down before making his directorial debut with 2015's Truth.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 13:12 PM