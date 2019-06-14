Doctor Sleep trailer: Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance in The Shining's sequel

The first trailer of Doctor Sleep was unveiled by Warner Brothers on 13 June (Thursday). Published in 2013, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to Stephen King's The Shining, which was adapted in 1977 by Stanley Kubrick for a film of the same name, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance who in the original film possessed psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage. According to the official synopsis, still scarred by the trauma, he has managed to find some semblance of a normal life. But when he encounters Abra (Kyliegh Curran) with the same abilities as him, they get together to fight Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), the leader of a mysterious cult The True Knot. The trailer also contains snippets from Kubrick's iconic film.

Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis are also part of Doctor Sleep's cast.

Mike Flanagan, who has created, directed and produced Netflix's Haunting of the Hill House has helmed and penned the screenplay for the film. Flanagan has also directed another one of King's adaptations, Gerald's Game for Netflix.

Doctor Sleep will release globally on 30 October.

Watch the trailer here.



