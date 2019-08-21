You are here:

It: Chapter Two first reactions: From 'gruesome, but rarely scary,' to 'awesome', Andy Muschietti's film divides critics

FP Staff

Aug 21, 2019 14:31:27 IST

The first reactions to the eagerly-anticipated horror sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 supernatural drama It have already started pouring in. While critics and Twitterati seem divided on It: Chapter Two, they are unanimously hailing Bill Hader's performance.

A still from the trailer of It: Chapter Two

Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, It: Chapter Two is set in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film, and follows Pennywise, as he returns to the town of Deery to terrorise members of the Losers Club, now grown up

Bill Denbrough is portrayed by James McAvoyJessica Chastain plays Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader is Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa is Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan is Ben Hanscom, James Ransone is Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean is Stanley Uris, and Teach Grant is Henry Bowers. Their younger counterparts, played by Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard, will also reprise their roles in the upcoming flick.

Check out critics' first reactions to It: Chapter Two

 

 

