It: Chapter Two first reactions: From 'gruesome, but rarely scary,' to 'awesome', Andy Muschietti's film divides critics

The first reactions to the eagerly-anticipated horror sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 supernatural drama It have already started pouring in. While critics and Twitterati seem divided on It: Chapter Two, they are unanimously hailing Bill Hader's performance.

Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, It: Chapter Two is set in 2016, 27 years after the events of the first film, and follows Pennywise, as he returns to the town of Deery to terrorise members of the Losers Club, now grown up

Bill Denbrough is portrayed by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain plays Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader is Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa is Mike Hanlon, Jay Ryan is Ben Hanscom, James Ransone is Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean is Stanley Uris, and Teach Grant is Henry Bowers. Their younger counterparts, played by Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis and Finn Wolfhard, will also reprise their roles in the upcoming flick.

Check out critics' first reactions to It: Chapter Two

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one - more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don't want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 21, 2019

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

#ITMovie Chapter Two can’t quite stick the landing nor live up to the high expectations set by Chapter One. Although marred by pacing issues & some shoddy CG, the film still has enough creepy set-pieces & solid performances to make for an effective albeit formulaic conclusion. pic.twitter.com/4TiIDdLiUJ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 isn't as refined as the first, but it's still an excellent ensemble piece, oozing with heart & packed with extremely well-crafted set pieces. Muschietti weaves the young & adult Losers together super well, giving IT 2 a truly epic feel. (MVP: Bill Hader as Richie.) pic.twitter.com/7dXmIsd2z6 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) August 21, 2019

So, #ITChapterTwo: it's v. good, but not great. I liked it, but didn't LOVE it. First movie is a tough act to follow. TWO is gruesome, strange but rarely scary. Nails important aspects from the book, but feels overlong. Cast is aces, though, & Bill Hader SHOULD be in Oscar convo. pic.twitter.com/1KUZk5TXA1 — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoq — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

#ItChapterTwo is a giant budget, studio-backed horror movie that’s also a fairly serious actors showcase/ensemble, with occasional flashes of brilliant imagery (like all the balloons cascading under the bridge). It’ll make more money than Warner Bros knows what to do with. pic.twitter.com/Noscq1X1j1 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 14:31:27 IST