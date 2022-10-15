After Dhanush, Prabhas reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara: What an extraordinary experience it has been
While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching Kantara and how he watched the film for the second time.
Hombale films action thriller ‘Kantara‘ is leaving no chance to leave the masses impressed and creating examples of its success ever since its release. While the film garnered immense love from the audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning the praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for the film.
While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time.
View this post on Instagram
Ahead of this, the KGF director Prashanth Neel also expressed his love on social media.
My all time new favourite movie #Kantara directed by the divine @shetty_rishab, Produced by @hombalefilms is Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam. A must-watch!@VKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB
— Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 14, 2022
Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Please leave Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan alone
In the case of Tamil actress Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, their twin bundle of joy born earlier this week, has prompted the finger-wagging custodians of the Great Bharatiya Sabhyata to come forward in all their glory, demanding details of their surrogacy process.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa bags six awards at 67th Filmfare Awards South; Check complete list of Telugu winners
The 67th Filmfare Awards South was held in Bengaluru on Sunday, 9 October.
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Must watch movies by RRR filmmaker
Enthralling screenplays, strong characters, mind-boggling action sequences, and visionary imagination, Rajamouli is one National Award winning filmmaker who hasn’t delivered any flop film.