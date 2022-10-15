Entertainment

After Dhanush, Prabhas reviews Rishab Shetty's Kantara: What an extraordinary experience it has been

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching Kantara and how he watched the film for the second time.

FP Staff October 15, 2022 11:47:50 IST
Hombale films action thriller ‘Kantara‘ is leaving no chance to leave the masses impressed and creating examples of its success ever since its release. While the film garnered immense love from the audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning the praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for the film.

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time.

 

Ahead of this, the KGF director Prashanth Neel also expressed his love on social media.

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is that sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display. It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about. And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

