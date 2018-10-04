Aditya Roy Kapur likely to share screen space with Taapsee Pannu in Anurag Basu's untitled anthology

Anurag Basu's yet-untitled film has reportedly brought another actor on board; Aditya Roy Kapur has joined the ensemble cast for Anurag Basu's film, reported DNA.

A source close to the development told the publication that Kapur had green signaled the project, after Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar narrated the script to him. It is also being said that the film will be made on the lines of Anurag's earlier venture Life In A... Metro, although the title will be different.

The anthology boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Saif Ali Khan and Rajkummar Rao. While rumours had been afloat that Fatima Sana Sheikh had replaced Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu in the film, the source informed that the Thugs of Hindostan heroine had indeed been approached, but for a different role in the film.

The story of Aditya and Taapsee is allegedly going to be a comic take on love and relationships. The film is likely to go on floors soon. However, since the film rests on an ensemble cast, it may roll later his year. Basu may also begin work on Imali, his film with Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut and then come back to the untitled film.

Kapur is currently associated with Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.



Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:48 PM