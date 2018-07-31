You are here:

Sadak 2, sequel to Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt's 1991 film, will release on 15 November, 2019

Jul,31 2018 16:31:29 IST

Sadak 2, the sequel of Pooja Bhatt's 1991 hit film Sadak, has been locked for release on 15 November, 2019.

Posters of 1991 film Sadak. Images via Twitter

Mahesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films are presenting Sadak 2, which will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt, read a statement.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt, who had starred in the original film with Sanjay Dutt, had said Sadak 2 will deal with the issue of depression.

Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt has been a victim of substance abuse), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

"We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider," she added.

Sadak saw Sanjay playing the character of a young man in love with a sex worker— essayed by Pooja — and fights against all odds to be with her.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

