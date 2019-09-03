Adithya Varma: Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu's Arjun Reddy remake to release on 8 November

Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, will release in cinemas on 8 November. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram debut. Banita Sandhu (of October-fame), Anbu Thasan and Priya Anand will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The project has been bankrolled by E4 Entertainment, the producers behind Malayalam films like Ezra and Godha. The production house made the release date announcement on 2 September, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Tamil remake was originally titled Varmaa, and shot with director Bala. However, it was later scrapped after the makers were unhappy with the final output. In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied allegations made by the producers.

“I am forced to release this explanation due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here,” he said in a statement.

Arjun Reddy, starring Devarakonda along with Shalini Pandey, was one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry in 2017. The Telugu film's music director Radhan has also provided music for Adithya Varma. Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer, while Vivek Harshan is the editor.

The Hindi version, titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, was among the highest grossing Bollywood films of 2019. Despite its tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

