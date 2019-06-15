Adithya Varma: Teaser of Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu's Arjun Reddy remake to release on 16 June

Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram is set to make his debut with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of the Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy. The film also stars actors Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its trailer release on 16 June, a new poster of Adithya Varma was released.

Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram, makes his debut with #AdithyaVarma... #Tamil remake of #ArjunReddy... Costars Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand... Directed by Gireesaaya... Ravi K Chandran is the DoP... Here's the first look poster... #AdithyaVarmaTeaser on 16 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/mBxSqOGtV4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2019

The Tamil remake was originally titled Varma, and shot with director Bala. However, it was later scrapped after the makers were unhappy with the final output. In a statement, Bala had revealed that it was his decision to leave the project and denied allegations made by the producers.

“I am forced to release this explanation due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here,” he said in a statement.

Producers at E4 Entertainment went on to shoot a new version from scratch with a completely new crew, retaining only the lead, Dhruv, and Arjun Reddy-music director, Radhan. The new team includes October famea actress Banita Sandhu as the female lead, Priya Anand, and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. The re-shoot began in March with director Giri Sayya.

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Devarakonda in the lead, was one of the biggest hits of the Telugu film industry in 2017.

The Hindi version of the film, titled Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, is scheduled for release on 21 June. Adithya Varma, meanwhile, might hit screens in July.

