Vijay Deverakonda on Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake: Excited to watch Kabir Singh since it's the same director

Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy turned out to be a trendsetting smash hit at the box office in 2017. Recently at an event, the actor opened up about the film's Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the titular role. "Since it is the same director of the original film (Sandeep Vanga), I'm sure it will be really good and I'm excited to watch it. I'm waiting for it."

The Geeta Govindham star further added that he is an admirer of Shahid Kapoor. "I watched Shahid in Ishq Vishq when I was a boy in school — taking a CD and watching it. So I'm sure he's good," the actor asserted.

In the age of digital content, Vijay reveals that he might produce a web series but he will never act in them. "Digital is not for me, somehow. I don't enjoy being seen on the small screen. I enjoy watching stuff. I consume lot of web stuff. I might produce and watch digital stuff but I don't think you will ever see me on it".

Vijay also hinted that his debut in Bollywood will have to be backed with an interesting subject. He said: "My debut depends on who's asking and what they're asking... but I have no plans for this year but maybe next year if something interesting comes up, I'll take a shot".

He will soon be seen in Dear Comrade, which will hit screens on 31 May.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 12:53:48 IST