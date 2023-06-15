Adipurush marks the birth of theatres for Allu Arjun’s AAA Theatres in Hyderabad
Allu Arjun's theatres in Hyderabad will receive a special touch of divine grace with the inaugural screening of Adipurush!
Allu Arjun’s new cinema venture AAA films in Hyderabad will commence operations on 16th June with the highly anticipated, Adipurush. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Om Raut this magnum opus is already been blessed with a great response; not only word-of-mouth but the film has garnered an astounding advance opening in overseas instilling the confidence amongst the theatre owners of film making a bumper-opening at the box office.
Well, it is certain that Adipurush will be a true celebration of Indian culture and heritage what adds on to this fervour is the birth of a theatre chain for the first time, paying homage to the enduring legacy of Prabhu Shri Ram. With this divine beginning, the stage is set for Adipurush to leave an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences across the globe and embark on a glorious cinematic journey.
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.
