Karan Johar embarks (wait, has already embarked) to make his seventh directorial. It’s called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Johar has blended romance, style, sass, and humor into the narratives of his films since his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which turns silver this year. His last, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was about a man who would just refuse to take a no from the girl who doesn’t love him back.

Seven years later, it’s about Rocky and Rani, and maybe it’s time to move on from Ayan and Alizeh. So what to expect from Singh and Bhatt, and the film overall? In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar said about the film in 2022, “This is a family love story. It’s about family, the importance of family, it’s about love adapting to family. It’s a love story that actually tells you how important family is for a relationship to truly nurture.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

By uniting Dharmendra with Shabana Azmi and Azmi with Jaya Bachchan for the first time, the filmmaker has struck nothing less than a master stroke. The posters are all vibrant and vivacious, and the leading man’s boisterousness takes half of the care. Bhatt returns to be directed by his mentor after 11 years. It’s impossible not to see what the man has in store for fans and even his harshest critics. The teaser is out with Adipurush. The glimpse is over a minute and 19 seconds long. The film releases on July 28.

Let the countdown begin!

