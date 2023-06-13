Saif Ali Khan & Prabhas Adipurush box office preview

Adipurush is the most awaited films of this month and the producers are going all out to ensure a wide release for the film on June 16. The trailer suggests director Om Raut and the whole team has used a unique technology for visual effects.

Some impressive visuals better and far better than the teaser. But is it going to be enough? It’s the epic tale of the Ramayana. We have Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, Sunny Singh as Laxman. We have sprawling shots of Hanuman uprooting the Sanjeevani Booti and the attack on Raavan’s Lanka. We have glimpses of a distressed Sita at his den waiting for her Ram.

According to reports published in Pinkvilla report, early trends of screen bookings, Adipurush is gearing up for a release on approx.. 4000 screens in Hindi and 6200 plus screens nationwide. The screen booking is still in progress and the final count will be known by Thursday noon but it’s a foregone conclusion for it to be the biggest release of the year on the screen front in 2D and 3D.

The advances for Adipurush opened on Saturday evening and over the last two days, it has has sold approx. 62000 tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone as off Tuesday at 12 noon. As far as the weekend is concerned, Adipurush has sold 1.13 lakh tickets in the three chains for the Hindi version. These are good numbers for the film, and it will be looking to close with advance booking in the range of 2 lakh 50 thousand tickets in the three chains by Thursday night. With this, it would record one of the highest advances for a film in Hindi, and it’s then going to be about how well the film travels in spot bookings. In the post pandemic times, the biggest advance in Hindi has been scored by Pathaan (5.56 lakh) followed by KGF 2 (5.15 lakh).

