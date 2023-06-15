After the Baahubali franchise’s humongous success, Prabhas became a household name across the country. Due to his megastardom, we even saw the Hindi version of Saaho opening to excellent numbers at the box office. However, his last venture, Radhe Shyam failed to strike a chord with the audience unanimously.

The pan-India megastar is gearing up for the release of Adipurush, which is the retelling of the epic Ramayana. While initially, the mythological drama garnered criticism for its average VFX, the makers postponed the film and reworked on it to give cine viewers a breathtaking experience.

Now, talking about the Hindi version of Adipurush, the advance booking has assured the humongous opening of the film. The Om Raut directorial has sold over 3.80 lakh tickets at the national chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The Hindi version has contributed around 2.50 lakh tickets while the rest are of Telugu versions.

Looking at the current scenario, we can easily say that Adipurush will trump Saaho‘s first day collections to emerge Prabhas’ second-biggest opener in the Hindi market after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Top Hindi openers of Prabhas

Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs 41 crore

Saaho – Rs 24.40 crore

Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 5.15 crore

Radhe Shyam – Rs 4.44 crore

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and others in prominent roles. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023. It will hit the screens in 2D and 3D formats.

