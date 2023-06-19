Adipurush: 5 records created by Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan-Kriti Sanon starrer in its opening weekend at the box office
Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush is directed by Om Raut
Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which released last Friday at the box office, opened to negative reviews across the country. However, the film took a strong opening and set new milestones at the ticket windows in its opening weekend.
Second-biggest opener of 2023
The Hindi version of the mythological drama earned Rs 37.25 crore on its first day and emerged as the second-highest opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 57 crore).
Prabhas’ second-biggest opener of all time
Adipurush trumped Saaho (Rs 24.40 crore) to become Prabhas’ second-biggest opener of all time after Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 41 crore) in the Hindi markets.
Kriti Sanon’s biggest opener of all time
Kriti Sanon got her biggest opener with the Om Raut directorial as it trumped SRK-Kajol’s Dilwale (Rs 21 crore) to achieve this feat.
Saif Ali Khan’s biggest opener of all time
Like Kriti, Saif Ali Khan too got the biggest opening day of his career with Adipurush, which surpassed Race 2 (Rs 15.12 crore).
Second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2023
With humongous collections of around Rs 113 crore in its opening weekend, Adipurush trumped Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and other biggies to emerge as the second-highest first-weekend grosser of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 280.75 crore)
Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Bijay Anand, Tejaswini Pandit and others in key roles. It is Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.
