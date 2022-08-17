Nidhhi Agerwal was born in Hyderabad and brought up in Bengaluru in a Hindi-speaking Marwari family.

Indian actress Nidhhi Agerwal is blowing out her birthday candles today, 17 August. Nidhhi Agerwal was born in Hyderabad and brought up in Bengaluru in a Hindi-speaking Marwari family. Known for working predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, the actress made her entry into Bollywood with the 2016 film Munna Michael. Some of her films include Eeswaran, Bhoomi, and Hero. She made her Telugu debut in 2018 with Savyasachi, in which she was paired alongside Naga Chaitanya.

She was also a finalist in Miss Diva 2014, which was a part of the Femina Miss India pageant. Nidhhi Agerwal was also Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2014 finalist.

As actress Nidhhi Agerwal turns a year older, here is a look at her photo gallery:

The actress looks stunning in a white saree, which she has paired with matching accessories. Nidhhi Agerwal sealed the look by keeping her hair loose.



Munna Michael fame Nidhhi Agerwal posted some unfiltered pictures in a floral dress. The actress can be seen enjoying herself at the beach.

Agerwal looks dreamy in a black Louis Vuitton outfit. She has topped the look with a beret and subtle makeup.



Channelling her boss mode, Nidhhi Agerwal looks classy in a white and brown outfit. Her crop top and leather pants compliment each other while her natural makeup look is sure to make heads turn.

The actress raised the temperatures on our feed as she strikes a pose in a black outfit and we cannot take our eyes off her.

Embracing her desi side, the actress looks stunning in a blue suit, which she paired with golden jhumkas and a bindi.

Agerwal rocks her traditional attire as she sports a floral Anarkali suit. She completed the look with bangles and statement earrings.

