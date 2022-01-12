Ben Affleck played Batman in Justice League, which was later re-released as Zack Snyder's Justice League

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has opened up about his time working on Justice League. He has admitted that it was the "worst experience" in part due to issues in his life at the time. The 2017 DC film – and its subsequent 2021 re-cut under Zack Snyder – was the final time the actor portrayed Batman.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 49-year-old actor described the production as the "nadir" for him. He mentioned that it was largely due to personal problems and the death of Zack Snyder's daughter which meant the director had to pull out of the movie.

Affleck called it "a bad experience" because of changes in his life. He blames it on his divorce, the competing agendas and [director] Zack [Snyder]'s personal tragedy and the reshooting. Calling it an "awful experience" he added that it was everything that he didn't like about Justice League and that's the moment where he felt that he cannot do it.

Eventually, the standalone Batman movie, which is yet to be released, went to Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon worked together on the Ridley Scott movie, The Last Duel.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out now on HBO Max in the US, and Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK.