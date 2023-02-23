Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar has always left no stones unturned to reach out to the audience before the release of his films. This time too, in what seems to be the promotion for his upcoming film Selfiee, the actor has taken a step ahead and broke the Guinness World Records by clicking the maximum number of selfies in three minutes. Akshay Kumar took as many as 184 selfies at a fans’ meet held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kumar, who has been on a promotion spree with co-star Emraan Hashmi, took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the event. In one of those posts, the actor could also be seen posing with his Guinness World Record and his legions of fans.

Sharing photos and videos from the fan meet-and-greet event, Akshay Kumar captioned his post saying, “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career.”

He further added, “With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes 🙂 Thank you everyone. This was very special and I’ll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday. @trzyinnovationz (sic).”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was spotted twinning in black with none other than her Gold co-star Mouni Roy. The duo were said to be rehearsing together for an event. Taking to Instagram, the Naagin actress wrote, “Rehearsals in full swing #NorthAmericaWeComingForYou” and tagged Kumar in her post.

Coming back to the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in three minutes, it has previously been held by several other prominent personalities. In 2015, actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson became this record holder with 105 selfies in three minutes. He broke the record in London, at the premiere of his movie, San Andreas. Later in 2018, James Smith from the United States broke the record with 168 selfies.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is slated to release on 24 February, 2023. Akshay Kumar will also be featured in Hera Pheri 3, which went on the floors days ago. The film, which has got the country’s movie-lovers talking, will once again witness the iconic trio – Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

