2022 has not been a great year for Akshay Kumar as all his biggies including Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Samrat Prithviraj failed to create magic at the box office.

The Khiladi of Bollywood is gearing up for his first 2023 release Selfiee, which will hit the screens this Friday. The film, which is the official remake of 2019 Malayalam hit Driving Licence featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjarammoodu, has garnered a positive response from the audience with the trailer and songs creating curiosity among the moviegoers.

Since last Friday releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania underperformed, Selfiee will be the first choice for the cinegoers and since it is a solo release, it will get a good amount of screens across the country.

Akshay Kumar’s biggest openers

Mission Mangal – Rs 29.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – Rs 26.29 crores

Gold – Rs 25.25 crores

Kesari – Rs 21.06 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – Rs 20.25 crores

Singh Is Bliing – Rs 20.67 crores

Housefull 4 – Rs 19.08 crores

Good Newwz – Rs 17.56 crores

Ram Setu – Rs 15.25 crores

Brothers – Rs 15.20 crores

Housefull 3 – Rs 15.20 crores

Considering all the scenarios in favour of the Raj Mehta directorial, we can easily expect Selfiee to take an opening between Rs 12 to Rs 15 crore. And if word of mouth is positive, we will see a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Guys, this video is only for entertainment. Main humare Producer Saab ke saath sach mein aisi masti nahi karta🤪https://t.co/ZCs7evYfyN Vijay Kumar ki yeh masti dekhne ke liye watch #Selfiee in cinemas this Friday, 24th February. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 21, 2023

Well, we are definitely hoping that Akshay Kumar will make a roaring comeback with Selfiee. Produced by Dharma Productions, Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in prominent roles.

