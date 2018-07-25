Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergill are hilarious in this comedy of errors

The trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the upcoming sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi, is out and is a follow-up to the hearty comedy that hit the screens two years ago.

While the previous film starred Diana Penty as the free-spirited Punjabi girl Harpreet aka Happy who runs from her wedding and somehow reaches Pakistan, the latest film stars Sonakshi Sinha as another Harpreet/Happy who has been abducted and sent to China.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi also gives us a glimpse of the actors from the prequel including Penty, Jimmy Shergill, Piyush Mishra and Ali Fazal along with the addition of Punjabi singer/actor Jassi Gill as another marriage prospect for Happy.

The trailer is packed with humorous punchlines from the star cast, mainly from Shergill and Mishra. Sinha also picks up the Punjabi accent and looks the part, although how effectively she carries that throughout the film will only be known after Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi hits the screens.

While Shergill and Mishra travel all the way to China tracing Penty, they cross paths with Sinha and Gill and this is the start of the comedy of errors. The mystery behind this new Happy, the whereabouts of the previous Happy and the resulting confusion, seems to be core to the plot of the upcoming film.

Mudassar Aziz returns as the writer/director for the sequel, along with producers Aanand L Rai and Krishika Lulla. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is slated to release on 24 August, 2018.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 15:03 PM