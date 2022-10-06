Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha arrives on OTT, fans are all heart for Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s remake of Forrest Gump released on August 11 and is now streaming on Netflix. Fans cannot get enough of Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan came together for the Forrest Gump remake called Laal Singh Chaddha that released on August 11 in cinemas this year. Mixed response from critics and underwhelming performance in terms of commerce may have been heartbreaking for the entire team. But it seems the film could fare better as it streams on Netflix from today.
The writer of the film Atul Kulkarni shared the news on Twitter:
Now available on Netflix… pic.twitter.com/TFotRptLqr
— atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) October 6, 2022
And fans are digging out the cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film shows us how Laal Singh was the inspiration behind SRK’s iconic and signature pose of spreading his arms. This is what fans have tweeted on his cameo:
#LaalSinghChaddha
SRK’s Cameo Sceen ❤@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/fP7ixYJD0I
— ⎝⎝✧GͥOͣDͫ✧⎠⎠ ❤️ ⎝⎝✧GͥOͣDͫ✧⎠⎠ (@Shah_Rukh_Khan8) October 6, 2022
SRK’s cameo was the second best thing in #LaalSinghChaddha after the opening credit sequence ♥️
pic.twitter.com/Dpds231rQg
— ٖ (@mannkahe) October 6, 2022
SRK’s Cameo Scene ♥️ @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/wpiuNwXHYl
— SRK范♥️ (@PathanSRKFAN) October 5, 2022
SRK cameo in #LaalSinghChaddhapic.twitter.com/qhALBSECyn
— SAHIL DILWALA (@SRK_jaanHai) October 5, 2022
On one hand, there are reports that suggest Khan’s next film Mogul could be shelved post the debacle of this drama, another report, by Bollywood Hungama, stated the star has decided to forgo his fee for the film. This could save the studio from the loss of over Rs. 100 crore. A source was quoted saying, “If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores. However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself.”
Khan’s film clashed at the box-office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and both the films bombed at the box-office.
