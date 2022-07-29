In conversation with script writer and actor Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha and on penning the script keeping Aamir Khan in mind.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is all set for a release this August. The build-up around Laal Singh Chaddha is commendable as fans are excited and cannot stop talking about the film’s trailer, soundtrack, music and the video. The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Firstpost, script writer of Laal Singh Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni says that his aim was to make the film hundred percent desi and the process of convincing Aamir Khan to read the script took him two years. In the conversation with Firstpost, Atul stresses that Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation not a remake.

Excerpts from the interview:

On writing the script of Laal Singh Chaddha…

I didn't take much time to write it. I wrote it 14 years ago. But we did not get the rights immediately from Paramount of Forrest Gump. Getting the rights took time. It's an adaptation of Forrest Gump. So I would say that nothing has been kind of copied in that sense. Everything has been adapted to the screenplay with Indian setup and dialogues. It is a complete Indian film. It’s just an adaptation of Forrest Gump and that is why we are calling it an adaptation and not a remake. But Laal Singh Chaddha is a100 percent desi film.

Laal Singh Chaddha is you debut as a writer, but why did you choose an adaptation of a foreign film?

Well, it happened so that in 2008, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released. Aamir Khan had produced that film. After the premiere, we were sitting at his home and discussing and to which Aamir said that Forrest Gump is his favourite. And Forrest Gump also has been my favourite for years together. And, of course, we left the topic at that, and the next day I was sitting at home I had the DVD of Forrest Gump, and I started watching it just for the sake of it and suddenly certain flashes came to my mind that it can be adapted into an Indian film and that’s how the writing process started. The first draft was ready within ten days. And I finished the second draft in another couple of days. I mentioned to Aamir that the script is ready, but there was complete silence from his end and he didn’t read it. It took him two years to read the script of Laal Singh Chaddha. Finally, I told him if you don’t like the script, you can say that right to my face and I won’t mind because I am an actor and writing is something that I was trying. Then finally he agreed to read the script and within ten seconds he agreed to do the film and even produce it. But it took a lot of time to get the rights and as soon as we got the rights, we started shooting. Then COVID happened and things got delayed.

You have worked with Aamir Khan as an actor, how was it like creating content for him?

There are very few people who have the sensibility of Aaamir Khan. It was during the time of Rang De Basanti that my bond with him started. There are very few people who you know, look at their work the way he does. I have known him for twenty years now. He is extremely patient and a great person to work with.

OTT as the king of content…

I think a web gives you more scope of storytelling time wise and naturally when a writer or a director gets or even I experienced it as an actor, as well that when you get that kind of a when you do a 10 episode show, you're almost doing two and a half, three films. So that definitely gives you immense space to explore the story. And I think that is just wonderful.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.