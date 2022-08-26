Laal Singh Chaddha had to face the brunt of the #BoycottBollywood call on social media. Firstpost finds out that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office is not the only cause of Aamir Khan starrer Mogul being shelved.

Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well at the box office as it was expected to do. This is the cause of Aamir Khan starrer Mogul being shelved indefinitely. As per agency reports Bhushan Kumar, son of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, was keen on bringing his father’s journey in the entertainment industry and the process of becoming a music mogul to the audience. Initially, Akshay Kumar was approached for playing the role of Gulshan Kumar. The first poster of the film was released on March 15, 2017.

Later Aamir Khan was roped in for the project to play the role of Gulshan Kumar. Laal Singh Chaddha not doing well at the box office, made director Subhash Kapoor decide to shelve the movie and move on to his next film Jolly LLB 3. Varun Dhawan and Kapil Sharma reportedly turned down the offer initially when Akshay Kumar walked out of the project because of creative differences.

Laal Singh Chaddha had to face the brunt of the #BoycottBollywood call on social media. Khan had said that he and his wife were thinking about migrating outside India over “rising intolerance”, a comment that did not go down well with the netizens, who chose to stay away from his latest film.

Users also called for the boycott of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ over Aamir Khan’s movie PK, wherein the actor had mocked Hindu Gods and beliefs. As per agency reports, Aamir’s team said the actor was about to start working on Mogul after finishing the work on Laal Singh Chaddha. However, T-Series, the chief producer of the movie, shelved the project indefinitely.

As Firstpost reported that we need to put a full stop to #BoycottBollywood trending on social media. This is creating a huge tension among film stars, filmmakers and causing a loss to the entertainment industry. Film fraternity is now scared that the boycott Bollywood call on social media is going to hamper box office collection.

(With added inputs from agencies)

