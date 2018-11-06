You are here:

Aamir Khan on his character in Thugs of Hindostan: Hoping that you forget Jack Sparrow after watching Firangi

FP Staff

Nov,06 2018 11:22:00 IST

Aamir Khan's upcoming period drama Thugs of Hindostan will release in cinemas on 8 November. The film has drawn comparisons with Johnny Depp's pirate adventure film Pirates of the Carribean. In an interview with News18, the actor hoped that the audience forget about Jack Sparrow after watching him as Firangi.

Thugs of Hindostan poster. Image via Twitter/YRF

Thugs of Hindostan poster. Image via Twitter/YRF

"I don’t think that Viktor (director Vijay Krishna Acharya) wrote Firnagi based on Jack Sparrow. But intrinsically, they are both similar characters because dono badmash hai. However, I am hoping that you forget Jack Sparrow after watching Firangi," he said.

Khan also shared that this was one of the most challenging roles of his career. He said that he chose to play this character because Firangi was an "unusual hero", who is enjoyable but unreliable and up to no good. The actor said that it was the little things which contributed to preparing for the role like his hair and the nose stud he sports in the film.

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film's plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 11:22 AM

tags: Aamir Khan , Amitabh Bachcha , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Fatima Sana Shaikh , FIrangi , Katrina Kaif , Thugs of Hindostan , Vijay Krishna Acharya

also see

Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan ticket price hike: We should have theatres that are economical

Aamir Khan on Thugs of Hindostan ticket price hike: We should have theatres that are economical

Thugs of Hindostan production designer Sumit Basu says film sets not inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Thugs of Hindostan production designer Sumit Basu says film sets not inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Aamir Khan praises Zero trailer; SRK shares photograph with Thugs of Hindostan actor

Aamir Khan praises Zero trailer; SRK shares photograph with Thugs of Hindostan actor