Aamir Khan discusses #MeToo in India, Thugs of Hindostan in latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 6

After delivering an eventful episode with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar got Aamir Khan to open up on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 6. Khan is currently awaiting the release of Thugs of Hindostan, his Diwali magnum opus, which also dominated their conversation on the talk show, among other topics. However, what stood out in the episode was Aamir Khan's reaction to the ongoing #MeToo movement, as part of which several Bollywood bigwigs have been named in cases of sexual harassment.

Johar commended Khan for being a vocal supporter of the movement and walking out of Mogul after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against its director, Subhash Kapoor. Khan said he and Kiran Rao have decided to not work with people accused of sexual harassment "if there is enough reason to doubt that person".

Khan also addressed the delicacy of the movement and said he was aware that an accusation could terminate people's careers. "I was aware of the responsibility on Kiran and me. Also, there were a lot of things. If the person is innocent, I do not know how will I live with myself because I would have finished the person off. I carry that burden and I think about it every night," a Hindustan Times report quotes him as saying. However, both he and Johar agreed that the movement was a long time coming and now that it was gaining momentum, people in positions of power must support it. "I am glad that the much needed clean-up happened," he said.

Khan's appearance on the show was also served as a promotional activity for Thugs of Hindostan, in which he plays the lead role alongside Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He gave a little introduction to his role in the film and said it was the first time in his career that he picked a film because he fell in love with the character more than the script. He also calls his character from the movie 'a man without a conscience'.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 10:08 AM