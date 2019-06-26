83: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to shoot climax at Lord's after conclusion of 2019 Cricket World Cup

Ranveer Singh's upcoming sports drama 83 is presently being filmed in Scotland. A report in Mid day states that director Kabir Khan's team will shoot the film's climax at Lord's Cricket Ground soon after the 2019 Cricket World Cup comes to a close.

The Virat Kohli-led team India is currently battling it out to claim the trophy for a third time after 1983 and 2011. The publication quoted a source as saying, "Kabir has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord's to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama. Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, will join them in England to shoot the sequences."

The report further cites a well-known anecdote about Romi, who had famously exited the stadium on the day of the match, presuming India would lose. Once India began taking wickets against the tournament favourite - West Indies, she tried getting back in but was denied entry since she had given away her pass. The film will feature that scene in the climax.

Earlier, Kabir and Ranveer visited the Lord's Cricket Ground in London where they were seen with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. They specially travelled to the iconic stadium to get a feel of the ambiance and witness a test match between India and England.

Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share the picture with Singh and Tendulkar. In the caption, he mentioned the fact that Sachin was nine when Kapil Dev lifted India's first world cup at Lord's, which in turn inspired him to help India the cup again.

