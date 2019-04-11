83: Ranveer Singh poses alongside his on-screen teammates in first look of upcoming sports drama

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share the first look from his upcoming film '83. Singh and his on-screen teammates can be seen posing in cricket whites. Pankaj Tripathi, who will play the team's manager Man Singh, is also part of the group photograph.

Singh, along with the team, recently kicked off the training session in Dharamshala.

Singh will be essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The actor had recently shared a few glimpses from his training raising the bar of excitement among his fan base. The film is expected to go on floors around 15 May and will be shot in London and Scotland over the course of 100 days.

83 will chronicle India's historic win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated the West Indies to bag their first ever World Cup trophy.

The cast of the film includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma; Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath; Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal; Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth while Ammy Virk will portray Balvinder Singh Sandhu. Tahir Shah Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

83 releases on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 11:55:57 IST

